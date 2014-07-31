'Guardians Of The Galaxy' End-Credits Scene Leaks Online, And Yes, There's More Howard The Duck

Disney/Marvel Benicio del Toro as The Collector in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is in theatres Friday and everyone is buzzing about a possible appearance by Marvel sci-fi character Howard the Duck after his name appeared in the film’s credits.

Earlier this week, director James Gunn confirmed to /Film Howard the Duck can be spotted the first time when Benicio del Toro’s character, The Collector (a man who, you guessed it, collects things), appears on screen.

It looks like the duck will also pop up more prominently in the movie’s end-credits’ scene again with The Collector.

Vulture discovered a clip of filmed footage uploaded onto social media site VK, essentially Russia’s version of Facebook, that appears to be a post-credits sequence for the film.

Having seen “Guardians,” the scene makes sense with what occurs in the movie. I won’t spoil what was in the footage until the film’s release, but Howard the Duck is prominently seen in the clip.

The clip has since been pulled, but is currently still here if you want to watch.

If you want to see a screengrab of Howard, scroll down.

Marvel decided to not air any end-credits scenes during press screenings in order for fans to be among the first to see the footage.

Don’t expect that to be the only end-credits scene for “Guardians of the Galaxy.” We wouldn’t be surprised if there’s also a mid-credits sequence hinting at the future of the Marvel universe as well.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is expected to have a huge $70 million weekend at the box office. Disney and Marvel have already announced a sequel.

