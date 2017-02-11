'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' is already getting a perfect score with test audiences

Marvel ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.’

We’ve got the feeling 2017 is going to be another banner year for Disney’s Marvel Studios.

Its first release of the year is “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” coming out May 5, and if you were already excited for the return of Star-Lord, Rocket, and Groot, brace yourself — test audiences have given the movie a perfect score.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 100 score is a rare one for a movie and in regards to Marvel movies it’s the best in the company’s nine-year history, besting “Iron Man 3” and “The Avengers,” which both scored in the high 90s.

Test screenings are done by all Hollywood studios (and some independents) to gauge audience interest. They are often done by recruiting people to see a movie and then those people are asked to rate the movie from 1 to 100.

The testing process doesn’t just help filmmakers and the studios understand how people outside of Hollywood feel about the movie but also can help them with parts of the movie they have questions about (if certain jokes are funny or if the ending is effective).

THR points out that Marvel test screenings are a little different. To protect from spoilers being spread across the internet, instead of grabbing random people from malls or other public places to come see the movie, they do more controlled “friends and families screenings.”

Because of this more select grouping, it’s harder to compare this 100 score to the rest of the industry. It’s also debatable if a high test score means the movie will be a success. THR uses the example of “Pretty Woman” only testing in the 70s, and going on to become a classic.

Seth Rogen told Business Insider once how hard it is to believe a good test score.

“In the past, I feel like some of our movies have been disserved by only having really good test screenings, which can happen, and it’s not always representative of a good movie,” he said. “Recently we haven’t told the audience what movie they are seeing. It’s finding ways to put as many roadblocks between us and a good test screening, and really be hard on the material and make sure it is all working.”

2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” was a surprise hit for Marvel, taking in over $773 million worldwide.

