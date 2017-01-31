A 'Guardians of the Galaxy' video game is reportedly in the works

A talking raccoon, a nearly-unkillable tree, and a devilishly handsome ’80s kid are unwitting heroes in the “Guardians of the Galaxy,” a killer Marvel movie from 2014.

If you haven’t seen it: go see it. It’s funny and stylish and doesn’t take itself too seriously and it’s got a killer soundtrack. Did I mention the talking raccoon? He’s actually a mess-talking raccoon.

Disney Just look at the face on Rocket Raccoon. He’s not kidding around.qua

If that framing sounds more like the cast of a video game than a blockbuster movie, you’re not far off — apparently a major “Guardians of the Galaxy” game is on the way.

Better yet, the game is reportedly in the works from the team that created the last two (excellent) games in the “Deus Ex” series: “Deus Ex: Human Revolution” and “Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.” Not ringing a bell? They’re complex and delightful and very, very pretty first-person action games. You sneak around — or dash in, guns blazing — while continuing the story of cyborg-human Adam Jensen.

Check it out:

Square Enix This is a shot from ‘Mankind Divided.’ Try to ignore the massive sniper rifle in the way of the view.

As Eurogamer’s Tom Philips reports, the team at Eidos Montreal that was previously responsible for the “Deus Ex” franchise is being put to work on a new “Guardians of the Galaxy” game. It sounds like the game is still far from complete — Eidos Montreal is reportedly helping out on a new game based on “The Avengers” before getting to work on the “Guardians” game.

Few details are known about either game at this point, but Square Enix — the Japanese publisher that owns Eidos Montreal, and also announced a collaboration with Marvel last week — says more details are coming in 2018. And that makes sense given that a new “Avengers” film is expect to launch in 2018.

What makes less sense is the timing of this new “Guardians of the Galaxy” game — the second film in that franchise is planned for a May 5, 2017 launch (as in, a few months from now). Perhaps the game is timed for launch alongside a third film in the series? We’ll have to wait and see; this remains a report, and hasn’t been confirmed by Square Enix or Marvel/Disney.

