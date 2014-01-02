The First Official 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Photo

This year’s big Marvel movie will be “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

While we’ve already seen some concept art for the film, Disney and Marvel released the first official photo still for the film ahead of New Years.

The film will follow a team of aliens played by Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Racoon), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), and Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer).

Vin Diesel was recently confirmed to voice tree monster Groot after hinting at a role in the film.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” will come to theatres August 1.

Check out the photo below.

Here’s the official plot synopsis from Disney and Marvel:

An action-packed, epic space adventure, Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the cosmos, where brash adventurer Peter Quill finds himself the object of an unrelenting bounty hunt after stealing a mysterious orb coveted by Ronan, a powerful villain with ambitions that threaten the entire universe. To evade the ever-persistent Ronan, Quill is forced into an uneasy truce with a quartet of disparate misfits — Rocket, a gun-toting raccoon, Groot, a tree-like humanoid, the deadly and enigmatic Gamora and the revenge-driven Drax the Destroyer. But when Peter discovers the true power of the orb and the menace it poses to the cosmos, he must do his best to rally his ragtag rivals for a last, desperate stand — with the galaxy’s fate in the blanace.

