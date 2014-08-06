Here's A Guide To All The Hidden References In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy'

WARNING: MINOR SPOILERS

Much like the other films in Marvel’s universe, “Guardians of the Galaxy” came with its fair share of hidden call backs and easter eggs.

All of the movie’s pop culture references prompted YouTube user “Mr. Sunday Movies” to put together a fun video guiding fans through every easter egg in the film.

The opening of the “Guardians” makes it very clear that Star-Lord Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) took a lot of his cues from the globe trotting archaeologist and adventurer, Indiana Jones.

This can be seen by how Quill stares at the mysterious orb artifact in the film, much like how Dr. Jones does with the golden idol in the beginning of 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark.“

In “Guardians,” Rocket Raccoon makes fun of Peter Quills’ satchel, calling it a purse.

Rocket is voice by Bradley Cooper, whose character in 2009’s “The Hangover” made the same dig at Alan (Zach Galifianakis) and his “man purse.”

If you keep your eyes peeled, you will see many little items hidden away in the lair of The Collector (Benicio Del Toro).

This includes a giant cocoon that houses Adam Warlock, a superhero who comes into play with the “Guardians of the Galaxy” in the comics. The cocoon can also be seen in the post-credits scene for “Thor: The Dark World.”

The Collector also has Cosmo The Space Dog, who is a talking Soviet area dog from the comics. Cosmo can be seen behind glass and licks the face of the Collector in the post-credits scene of the film.

He also has Howard the Duck locked up. Howard The Duck, who has had a tumultuous career for Marvel, isn’t seen in the film but shows up in the post-credits scene.

Fun fact: Howard the Duck was voiced by “Family Guy” actor Seth Green.

For the rest of the easter eggs and hidden references from “Guardians of the Galaxy,” check out the full video below:

