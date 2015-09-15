There's a huge Easter egg in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' no one has found yet

While many can’t wait for the next “Guardians of the Galaxy” film director James Gunn says there are still plenty of reasons to head back and scour through the first film.

Gunn, who is very open about sharing updates on his current projects online, told fans over the weekend that he has yet to see anyone who has found the biggest Easter egg in “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

The director made the comment while responding to a fan who asked Gunn whether all of the eggs have been found.

Gunn says all the Easter eggs haven’t been found. “No one has found the big one, really. Maybe once someone came close.”

The news is sending fans on a hunt to try and discover what he may be referring to.

Many of the films most obvious Easter eggs were housed in The Collector’s (Benicio Del Toro) many chambers in his lair. You can see a bunch of Easter eggs featured in “Guardians of the Galaxy” here.

The official name of the sequel will be “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” a nod to the heavy music influence of the first film, which we expect will have a big presence in the second movie.

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2” is scheduled for a May 5, 2017 release.

NOW WATCH: Here are all the movies Disney will release in the next two years



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.