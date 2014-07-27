'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Isn't Even Out Yet And It's Already Getting A Sequel

Nearly a week before the film comes out, Marvel announces a “Guardians of the Galaxy” sequel will come out in 2017.

Director James Gunn and star Chris Pratt appeared at the end of Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel to announce the news.

The news shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. “Guardians of the Galaxy,” has already received great buzz. The film currently has 25 positive reviews, according to film site Rotten Tomatoes.

We checked out a screening of the film last week, and it should definitely satisfy. Fans who have diligently watched every end-credits scene from a Marvel film will be rewarded.

Earlier this week, Marvel announced six new mystery films through 2019. Now, that we know one is “Guardians 2,” here’s how the lineup currently looks for the future:

“Guardians Of The Galaxy” — 8/1/2014 “Avengers: Age Of Ultron” — 5/1/2015 “Ant-Man” — 7/17/2015 “Captain America 3” — 5/6/2016 Untitled movie — 7/8/2016

Untitled movie — 5/5/2017 “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” — 7/28/2017 Untitled movie — 11/3/2017 Untitled movie — 7/6/2018 Untitled movie — 5/4/2018 Untitled movie — 11/2/2018 Untitled movie — 5/3/2019

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is in theatres August 1.

