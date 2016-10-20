The first teaser poster for the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' sequel is here and you're probably going to overlook the best part of it

The INSIDER Summary

• Director James Gunn revealed the first teaser poster for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” on Facebook.

• If you look too quickly, you may miss a tiny Groot in the poster.

The first teaser poster for the “Guardians of the Galaxy” sequel is here and it shows off the returning crew with a few new members.

Director James Gunn shared the black and white poster for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” on Facebook Wednesday morning. While Gamora’s sister Nebula (Karen Gillen) and Yondu (Michael Rooker) are new additions to the good guy crew, you may be looking for another fan favourite — Groot.

If you missed him the first go around, take a closer look, specifically near Chris Pratt’s feet.

Yup! There’s baby Groot peeking out from behind Star Lord’s leg. So cute.

Disney/Marvel Little Groot looks so shy!

While Vin Diesel is returning to voice Groot in the sequel, we may see a different Groot than before. Gunn has already revealed that baby Groot will not have the former Groot’s memories in the sequel.

Fans were able to get their first tease of the new film earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con where Marvel showed off a teaser reel for the sequel.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” poster comes ahead of the release of Marvel’s latest movie, “Doctor Strange,” which will be in theatres November 4. Many think the first “Guardians of the Galaxy” sequel trailer may be attached to the next Marvel movie.

A first-look teaser trailer for the film is expected to come, hopefully, in the next week with a UK release of “Doctor Strange” October 25.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” will be released May 5, 2017.

