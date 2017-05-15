'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' easily wins the weekend box office as 'King Arthur' bombs

For a second consecutive weekend, Disney/Marvel’s “Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 2” easily won the domestic box office with an estimated $US63 million, according to BoxOfficePro.com.

Its domestic total is now $US261.1 million.

But the main story from this weekend are the movies that didn’t come close to knocking “Guardians” off its perch.

The Amy Schumer/Goldie Hawn comedy “Snatched” did better than industry projections, taking in $US17.5 million, but with lousy reviews and bad word of mouth, 20th Century Fox is likely preparing for a nose dive in sales its second weekend.

Then there’s Warner Bros.’s $US170 million “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” which was only able to muster $US14.7 million. That’s certainly the biggest fail of the early summer movie season.

Directed by Guy Ritchie (“The Man From U.N.C.L.E.”) and starring Charlie Hunnam (“The Lost City of Z,” “Sons of Anarchy”), the movie’s slick look and wannabe “Game of Thrones” feel didn’t attract theatergoers who decided to stay home this weekend.

It’s never a good sign when a movie’s release date is moved four times, like what happened with “King Arthur.” Add to that a Rotten Tomatoes score below 30% and a Friday earning of only $US5 million, and that all spells bad news for WB, which is desperately counting the days until its anticipated “Wonder Woman” movie opens on June 2.

