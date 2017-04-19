The early reviews of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' are here, and people love it

Carrie Wittmer
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 DisneyDisney

Fans and critics alike loved the first “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and many of them have been impatiently awaiting the sequel.

Following a press screening in Los Angeles on Monday night, early reactions to “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” are pouring in. And so far, so good.

While journalists can’t publish more specific reviews about the movie just yet, the overall consensus on social media is that it’s a fun movie that is a great follow-up to the first instalment.

The movie will be out in theatres on May 5. 

Here’s what people are saying about “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” right now:

 

 

 

 

 

 But not everybody loved it:

 

 

NOW WATCH: Warner Bros. might have to pay $US900 million if it can’t prove ghosts are real

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.