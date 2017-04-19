The early reviews of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' are here, and people love it

Fans and critics alike loved the first “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and many of them have been impatiently awaiting the sequel.

Following a press screening in Los Angeles on Monday night, early reactions to “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” are pouring in. And so far, so good.

While journalists can’t publish more specific reviews about the movie just yet, the overall consensus on social media is that it’s a fun movie that is a great follow-up to the first instalment.

The movie will be out in theatres on May 5.

Here’s what people are saying about “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” right now:

But not everybody loved it:

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 2 kept a smile on my face from beginning to end. Funny, action packed, emotional, and tons of surprises. Thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/aIz7Redwin

— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 18, 2017

Holy smokes was Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2 fun! I had a smile plastered on my face nearly the whole time. Tons of Easter eggs too. pic.twitter.com/558Q7nw8yN

— Dan Casey (@DanCasey) April 18, 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 is exciting, funny, gorgeous & a helluva tearjerker. For many, it will become their new favourite Marvel movie pic.twitter.com/Po4ZOSPs8Q

— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 18, 2017

Damn. I loved Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. @JamesGunn is a hero and surprise faces steal the show.

— Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 18, 2017

I say without hyperbole: #GotGVol2 is MCU at its very best. Grand adventure with intimate stakes. Uses every damn colour in the crayon box. ????

— Angie J. Han (@ajhan) April 18, 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 2. is very fun. Takes the EMPIRE “split up your characters” strategy. Drax is a hoot. Baby Groot steals the show

— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 18, 2017

Hate to be the Voice of Reason, but GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 isn’t as good as the first. What felt fresh now feels forced. 2.5/4 stars

— Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 18, 2017

