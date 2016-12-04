The first official teaser trailer for 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' is here and it shows off more of baby Groot

Kirsten Acuna
Marvel just debuted the first teaser trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” at Brazil Comic Con. 

Director James Gunn showed off the first sneak peek for the sequel back in October and now the first teaser trailer for the film shows off more of the crew and a young Groot.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” will be in theatres May 5.

Check it out below:

 

