Chris Pratt Transforms Into Star-Lord In New 'Guardian Of The Galaxy' Clip

MTV released a new clip from Disney’s big summer movie, “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

The minute preview shows how Chris Pratt’s (“The LEGO Movie,” “Parks and Rec”) character Peter Quill transforms into superhero Star-Lord who will be front and center in the film.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” will be in theatres August 1 and will also star Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel.

Check it out:

If it passed by too quick, here’s that moment Quill transforms into Star-Lord again:

Here he is in full costume:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.