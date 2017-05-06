This robot is saving underwater ecosystems by capturing invading lionfish

The Guardian LF1 robot is designed to stun and capture invasive lionfish in the Atlantic. The idea is to protect ecosystems as lionfish have few predators there.

They can destroy up to 90% of an Atlantic reef, according to a 2013 report on CNN.

The robot is crowdfunding on Kickstarter where you can pledge to join one of the safari hunting expeditions.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.