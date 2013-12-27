Two Journalists Are Still Stuck In Antarctica, And They're Tweeting What It's Like

Two Guardian journalists are sending their regards over social media as they are trapped on a research ship in Antarctica that is retracing the steps of Antarctic explorer and scientist Douglas Mawson.

Alok Jha and Laurence Topham have already been on longest ever drive undertaken across sea ice in Antarctica (80 miles) as they travel with the Australasian Antarctic Expedition (AAE).

Now the research ship, the Shokalskiy, is stuck in ice just over two weeks into its month-long journey. Over the weekend, a 166m-long Chinese vessel, whose name translates as “Snow Dragon,” went to help the vessel.

On Sunday ice surrounding the trapped ship appeared to be cracking as the Chinese vessel got closer.

Here’s their latest dispatch:

And here’s a light-hearted dispatch from Saturday:

Over the last few days, Jah’s Twitter feed has provided some fascinating perspective on what it’s like to be trapped in ice at the bottom of the world. All in all, morale seems high.

Here’s their Christmas message:

And here’s a picture from Christmas:

Like true polar explorers, @loztopham and I stuck in ice near Antarctica. Awaiting rescue by an icebreaker pic.twitter.com/02nUYEdEkw

— Alok Jha (@alokjha) December 25, 2013

When they arrived on the icy continent on December 16, Jah asked: “Why have we crashed into it?”

