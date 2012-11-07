Check Out The Guardian's Fantastic 'Graphic Novel' Of Obama's Victory

The Guardian, the leading liberal daily newspaper in Britain — which also has a longstanding fascination with America and a massive U.S. readership — has marked President Obama’s re-election victory by publishing a striking graphic novel version of the campaign. It was developed by the Guardian’s U.S. staff.



The comic, titled “America: Elect!” takes a stark, minimalist approach to the campaign, beginning with Mitt Romney’s defeat in 2008 by John McCain for the ill-fated Republican nomination. Also, it’s semi-animated, making full use of the online medium.

It ends suggesting that Romney might win … but as of election night — 5 a.m. in the morning London time — the final chapter is yet to be drawn. “Stay tuned,” the Guardian urges.

Here’s a sample:

Photo: The Guardian

