The Army's New Guardian Attack Helicopter Is A Total Beast

Photo: DVIDS
One of the military’s baddest attack helicopters just got a little bit tougher.The Army recently fielded a new version of Boeing Apache series — the AH-64E “Guardian” — to replace the “Longbow.”
The Army is calling it the World’s premier attack helicopter, and by the looks of it, the Guardian will live up to the hype. Project managers turned over the keys to 8 of the 24 slated to be operational by April 2013.
Pilots say the drive will help them during high altitude operations in support of troops on the ground.
A lot of the upgrade is under the hood. The motor is better prepared to handle austere conditions, like high altitude, cold, dry heat, and dust.
New, fuel-efficient T700-GE-701D engines, mean the bird can travel farther with more equipment, a stumbling block of earlier versions.
Advanced electronics on the inside hone sensors on the outside, allowing for early detection of possible threats.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.