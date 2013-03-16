The Army's New Guardian Attack Helicopter Is A Total Beast

Photo: DVIDS

One of the military’s baddest attack helicopters just got a little bit tougher.The Army recently fielded a new version of Boeing Apache series — the AH-64E “Guardian” — to replace the “Longbow.”



The Army is calling it the World’s premier attack helicopter, and by the looks of it, the Guardian will live up to the hype. Project managers turned over the keys to 8 of the 24 slated to be operational by April 2013.

