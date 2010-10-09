Gambler Set To Win $50,000 This Weekend, Guaranteed

Photo: AP Images

A Delaware football gambler has a 100 per cent chance to win $50,000 this weekend.According to Philly.com, the bettor entered a $5 15-game parlay with a payout of $100,000. However, due to bye weeks, only 14 games were played last week. The 15th game was carried over to Sunday night’s Eagles-49ers game.



The unnamed entrant correctly picked the first 14 games, and has the 49ers this Sunday getting three points. As Philly.com astutely points out, should the bettor place a side bet of $50,000 on the Eagles for the game, he’ll be a guaranteed winner. Either he wins the 100 grand from the parlay and loses the Eagles bet, or he loses the parlay and wins the Eagles bet. That’s 50 large anyway you slice it.

But the bettor is even luckier than that.

Thanks in part to Mike Vick’s injury, the current line has moved to the 49ers giving three points. If the teams finish within two points of each other, and the bettor makes both bets he’ll walk away with $150,000.

Not bad for a 1-in-32,000 odds bet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.