The Guantanamo Prisoners Who Watched Last Night's Debate Were Probably Disappointed

Photo: mwr family via flickr

Prisoners in Guantanamo Bay watched last night’s debate, according to Jane Sutton and Patricia Zengerle of Reuters.Two cellblocks were able to watch the broadcast on television, while another listened on the radio. In total around two dozen tuned in.



While Reuters notes that it was unclear if the prisoners rooted for either candidate, it should also be pointed that any prisoners hoping to hear their own situation mentioned may well have been disappointed.

Obama’s 2008 promise to shut down the U.S. naval camp in Cuba was not mentioned by either candidate, despite many expectations that Romney would hit Obama on the subject.

