Massive Document Leak Reveals The Two Reasons Obama Can Never Close GITMO

A trove of documents released by The New York Times reveals more disturbing information about Guantanamo.You can read instances of unwarranted detention, the interrogation of a senile 89-year-old and a 15-year-old and waterboarding. Prisoners are accused of hurling urine and feces at guards. Guards are accused of flushing Korans down the toilet and other forms of psychological torture.



The files also reveal how dangerous the detainees are, as many vow to wage war against America if released. 42 detainees who were released did return to battle.

While this release is embarrassing for Obama, who vowed in his campaign to shut down Gitmo, it also shows exactly why doing so has proved impossible.

First, people released from Guantanamo often return to terrorism.

Second, people who have suffered at Guantanamo all this time seem even more likely to return to terrorism.

Coincidentally a massive jailbreak in Afghanistan occurred last night as 546 prisoners escaped through a tunnel. This gives another reason for Gitmo, which is that in-state prisons aren’t secure.

