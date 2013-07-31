Guantanamo Detainees Are Huge Fans Of '50 Shades Of Grey'

Terror masterminds and other high-value detainees at Guantanamo Bay may just be the biggest fans of 50 Shades of Grey, the erotic novel that counts bored housewives as its main fan base (among others).



After taking a tour of the detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Rep. Jim Moran (D-Va.) shared the news to the Huffington Post:

“Rather than the Quran, the book that is requested most by the [high-value detainees] is 50 Shades of Grey. They’ve read the entire series in English, but we were willing to translate it,” Moran, who advocates for closing the facility, told HuffPost. “I guess there’s not much going on, these guys are going nowhere, so what the hell.”

If you’re not familiar with the Grey series, it’s more or less your typical romance novel, except with lots of hardcore — and very descriptive — sex. Frank Santo from New York Daily News called it “pornography, plain and simple.”

Military officials won’t comment on Moran’s assertion (they don’t even admit that the high-value detainee facility Camp Seven actually exists). We do know, however, that at least for the main population of detainees, there is a full library of books, from the Quran to puzzles to video games.

It’s believed there’s less than 20 so-called “high-value” detainees left in Guantanamo. These include the alleged mastermind of 9/11, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and Abu Zubaydah, an alleged former trainer at Al Qaeda camps in Afghanistan.

