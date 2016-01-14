Guantanamo Bay's last British detainee is finally free

Shaker Aamer, who was held in Guantanamo Bay for 14 years without being charged for a crime, is the last British detainee to be freed. On Monday, he demonstrated outside the US embassy in London, demanding the prison be closed.

During the demonstration, Aamer reunited with his friend Mohamed Ahmed, who had campaigned for his freedom.

“I haven’t seen this man for over 14 years,” Aamer told Reuters. “And you see him crying, like a baby. Imagine the rest of the brothers who are sitting there waiting for their loved ones. I think they deserve to go home.”

Aamer said he plans to spend the rest of his life campaigning for former detainees, as well as current detainees held without trial.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Ben Nigh

