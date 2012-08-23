ACLU: The Public Has A Right To Hear Testimony About Torture At Guantanamo Bay

Photo: AP

Prisoners accused of the 9/11 attacks will be back in military court Thursday morning as the American Civil Liberties Union argues the public deserves to hear what the defendants have to say about any torture they might have sustained.The ACLU filed a motion in May opposing the government’s claims the testimony should be sealed on the grounds it could reveal sensitive information such as interrogation techniques, CIA detention facilities locations, and conditions of confinement, The Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog reported Wednesday.



“For centuries, the First Amendment has guaranteed open trials, and the government’s claim that it can keep from the public the defendants’ testimony about their memories of torture is legally untenable and morally abhorrent,” ACLU National Security Project Director Hina Shamsi said in a statement.

The hearing about whether the suspects’ testimony should be made public is scheduled for later today.

