The Unforgettable Detainee Artwork Of Guantanamo Bay

Most of the 166 detainees at Guantanamo Bay may never see a day in court. They may never be released from the detention centre in Cuba.



Among the only ways they will ever get to express themselves is through art.

Compliant detainees at Guantanamo are allowed to take art classes, among other privileges. These classes are the only place where detainees feel free to be themselves without pressure from others, according to the cultural advisor on base, a 50-something Iraqi named Zak.

Some of the work, which hangs in the detainee library at Camp Four, is hauntingly beautiful.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.