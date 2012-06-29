Chinese Police Used Brutal Force To Put Down A Riot In Guangdong

The township of Zhongshan city in Guangdong province saw widespread rioting on Monday, the South China Morning Post reports, reportedly because of a fight between two teenagers.



Chinese media reports suggest that fight between a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old ended up turning into a huge brawl and then widespread rioting between locals and migrant workers largely from Sichuan province. Differing accounts say that the younger boy, from Chongqing, was either beaten unconscious or tied up by older men or security guards to end the fight.

It’s thought that around as many as 1,000 people may have been involved in the standoff, and pictures posted to Weibo show overturned cars and bloodied faces. Migrant workers from neighbouring areas entered the town after hearing of the riot, leading to protests that lasted several days.

Riots in Guangdong appear to be becoming a common occurrence. 19 were arrested in a similar riot last June, and another riot occurred in September.

What sets this apart, however, is the reports that police were so overwhelmed they were given orders to use deadly force, according to reports in Hong Kong media translated by WantChinaTimes. One death has already been confirmed — a teenage girl hit by a stray warning shot.

