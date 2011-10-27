Chinese Hospital Hid A Baby From Parents Who Couldn't Pay Their Bill

Don’t pay your hospital bill in Dongguan, China, and the doctors will take your child.



The hospital told the parents, Kuang Hui Hui and Xu Aiqing, that their son was sent to an orphanage when they tried to bring him home yesterday.

The boy was born prematurely at Ai Pu Kang Hospital and had to be taken to the ICU for intensive care.

According Shanghai Daily, the hospital in Guangdong hid the child to force the parents to pay the 12,000 Yuan (2,000 USD) they owed in hospital fees.

Police had to intervene to have the now two-month-old baby safely returned to the couple.

Ai Pu Kang Hospital told the police and media that they weren’t trying to hide the baby to make the parents to pay, according to the Guangzhou Daily.

The hospital claims they merely changed the room where he was being kept because another boy with pneumonia was brought in.

The baby has been found and returned, but as far as we know, no steps have been taken to prevent such incidences from occurring in the future.

