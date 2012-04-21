The 13-Year-Old Chinese Prodigy That Had The Golf World Buzzing BOMBED At The China Open

Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Guan Tian-ling missed the cut at the China Open today, failing in his mission to become the youngest cut-maker in European Tour history.The 13-year-old Guangzhou prodigy finished 150th out of 155 players, shooting +12 over the first two rounds.



China doesn’t have a player in the world top 250, but the country has long been considered a likely candidate for a golf boom.

Guan — who has been playing since age four — looks like the most likely candidate to become a superstar and start a golf frenzy in China.

Even though he bombed this week, Guan still became the youngest ever player to tee off in a European Tour event. And he definitely has game — he won the world junior title by 11 strokes last year.

But not everyone thinks Guan is going to rise to stardom and lift the popularity of golf in China. The Telegraph suggested that some people think Guan’s inclusion in the China Open is unwarranted, and “helps perpetuate a fallacy that China is poised to monopolise golf to the same degree that it has sports such as diving, even if little could be further from the truth.”

Bottom line, keep an eye on him.

