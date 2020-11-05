I'm a travel reporter who hasn't left the mainland US in 9 months. Here's the trip to Guam I'm going to book as soon as it's safe.

Joey Hadden
Joey Hadden/InsiderMy first trip to Guam in 2001 and my last trip to Guam in 2020.
  • The last long-distance adventure I took before the pandemic was to Guam, and it will be my first big trip once it’s safe to travel there again.
  • Guam’s rich culture and adventure-friendly terrain make it one of the most underrated travel destinations in America.
  • Thanks to the island’s beauty, surfing, hiking, and local cuisine, I think it’s the perfect place to visit if you’re wondering where to go after the coronavirus pandemic.
  • The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding all nonessential travel to Guam at this time.
I went to Guam at the end of 2019 to spend New Year’s with my family, and I haven’t left the mainland US since. As soon as it’s safe to travel there, I plan to go back.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderMy family members on Guam that took me to the airport when I left the island in January.

Guam’s slogan is “Where America’s day begins” because it is — literally.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderGuam is an island in the North Pacific.

Source: Guampedia

Since it’s a US territory west of the International Date Line, it’s the first place in America that sees each new day.

Joey Hadden/InsiderThe sun rises at my Auntie’s house in Yigo, Guam.

Source: Guampedia

Guam is the largest and southern-most island of the Mariana Islands archipelago …

Google Maps

Source: CIA World Fact Book

… which is in the northern Pacific Ocean.

Google Maps

It’s actually closer to Japan than any US state. It takes less than four hours to fly there from Tokyo, but almost eight from Honolulu.

Google MapsGuam’s location in relation to Japan and Hawaii.

When I’ve visited my family on Guam in the past, I flew from the contiguous US by connecting through Honolulu, Hawaii, or Tokyo.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderDaniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.

But I haven’t been able to visit in over 9 months. During the coronavirus pandemic, the CDC recommends avoiding all nonessential travel to Guam. The island is a high-risk area with limited medical resources.

US NAVY / MC1 Julio Rivera /HANDOUT/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesSailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) are checked for body temperature at Naval Base Guam on April 07, 2020.

Source: CDC

Surrounded by family, I feel more love on Guam than anywhere else, but that’s not the only reason the island is the first place on my post-pandemic travel list.

Joey Hadden/InsiderI have more cousins on Guam than I can count — here are three.

Guam is naturally beautiful. It has a tropical marine climate.

Joey Hadden/InsiderGuam is full of tropical flowers and trees.

There are only two seasons: dry from January to June and rainy from July to December.

Joey Hadden/InsiderA glimpse of the ocean from a hiking trail that descends to the beach.

Source: CIA World Fact Book

The temperature stays around 80 degrees all the time and is perfect for swimming.

Joey Hadden/InsiderSwimming with my cousins at a beach on family land.

Source: CIA World Fact Book

The island is surrounded by coral reefs and has five protected marine preserves to visit and explore.

Joey Hadden/InsiderA view of the beach on family land.

Source: CIA World Fact Book

With nearly 900 species of fish and clear waters with deep visibility, Guam is ideal for snorkelling.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderMy cousins snorkelling in the waters surrounding Guam.

Source: USA Today

When I go back to Guam, I’ll go to Talofofo Bay, where I tried surfing for the first time.

Joey Hadden/InsiderTalofofo Bay is in southern Guam.

Talofofo is a village in southern Guam known for its volcanic terrain and stunning views.

Joey Hadden/InsiderTalofofo is my favourite village.

Source: Guampedia

With soft, dark sand and various board types allowed, it’s also the perfect spot for beginners to learn to ride waves, Surfer Today reported, and I plan on coming back here to practice.

Joey Hadden/InsiderMy cousins playing in the waves in Talofofo.

Source: Surfer Today

On the eastern coast back towards northern Guam, there is an easy hike to a swimming hole underground.

Joey Hadden/InsiderThe entrance to the cave.

Source: Pacific Daily News

To get to the water, you’ll have to climb down these rocks, which are sometimes slippery.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Pacific Daily News

Inside Marbo Cave, a freshwater pool has a turquoise glow. The last time I was here, I didn’t have time to swim. Next time, I’ll prioritise it.

Joey Hadden/InsiderMarbo Cave is free to access.

Source: Pacific Daily News

On the northern tip of Guam in a village called Yigo, there’s another hike I’d like to do again: Ritidian Point.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderRitidian is a wildlife refuge.

Source: Guampedia

With 832 acres of land and 371 acres of coral reefs, Ritidian is home to snails, lizards, fruit bats, and sea life.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderRitidian is full of ancient CHamoru history.

Source: Guampedia

The wildlife refuge there used to be an ancient CHamoru village.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderRock formations in Ritidian.

Source: Guampedia

Archaeological studies suggest that the first CHamoru people settled on Guam about 4,000 years ago.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderRitidian is known for its archaeological significance.

Source: Guampedia

Ritidian is untouched land. Many CHamoru people believe that Taotaomo’na — the spirits of the “people before” — still reside in Ritidian. When I hiked the area, my mum warned me to be extra careful not to disturb the land in any way.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderRitidian’s rock formations.

Source: Guampedia

When I’m not adventuring with family, one of my favourite things to do on Guam is to drink beer with my aunts and uncles. The island’s burgeoning craft brewing scene is worth checking out.

Joey Hadden/InsiderMy family teaches me about beer.

Source: The Guam Daily Post

My family brews beer, and they love sampling the local variety at Carabao Brewing. IPAs are my favourite, and the brewery’s Dr. Buzz is a triple IPA. When I go back, I want another one.

Joey Hadden/InsiderThe bar at Carabao Brewing, which opened in mid-2019.

My favourite restaurant on Guam is Poke Fry, which serves bowls of sushi ingredients. After trying these Poke bowls, the mainland’s versions no longer satisfy my cravings.

Alyssamarie C./YelpI miss Poke bowls on Guam.

After Poke, I love a snow cone. Hafaloha has the best shaved ice I’ve ever had — and it’s as big as your head.

Joey Hadden/InsiderMy mum and her hefty treat from Hafaloha.

More than anything, I can’t wait to see my family again. But everything this tropical paradise has to offer is a big part of why I want to go back.

Joey Hadden/InsiderMy family on Guam in 2018.

