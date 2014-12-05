Basketball Player Runs Under Opponent's Legs, Forces Missed Shot

This one comes Fiji, where Australia beat Guam 103-40 in a FIBA Oceania Under-19 Championship game on Wednesday.

Guam may have lost by 63, but guard Vernave Calinagan Gustilo did something we’ve never seen in a non-Globetrotters basketball game.

Up 93-30 with eight minutes left, Australia ran a play where they set a screen to get a wide-open shot at the top of the key. Rather than trying to run around the screening Australia player, Gustilo just went ahead and ran in between his legs and contested the shot.

That is innovation right there (via SB Nation):

