US Navy Bombs Guam With Frozen Rodents Filled With Poison To Rid Island Of Treesnakes

The Navy is bombing Guam with frozen mice stuffed with acetaminophen in a bizarre mission to kill brown treesnakes, according to Daily Mail.



It gets better: The frozen mice are strapped with cardboard wings and green streamers, which slow their fall and catch them on tree branches.

Mouse baiting the snakes may finally rid Guam of the predatory pest we brought to the island in the 1940s.

Who’s paying the bill? You are. Americans have paid $15 million since 1996 to fight the Guam tree snake, including a million dollar project hidden in last year’s DoD Appropriations Act.

