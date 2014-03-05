Guantanamo Prison 'Celebrates Civil Rights' With Terribly Unfortunate Headline Choice

Reuters Photographer / Reuters Detainees in orange jumpsuits sit in a holding area under the watchful eyes of military police at Camp X-Ray inside Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The public affairs arm for Joint Task Force-Guantanamo picked a rather unfortunate headline choice for a story about a Black History month banquet that took place on the base Feb. 22, which we spotted via reporter Jason Leopold.

The headline, “Celebrating 50 years of Civil Rights in America,” is about a banquet in celebration of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964 — but it’s rather hard to ignore the terrible irony of using the phrase “civil rights” anywhere near a story about Guantanamo Bay.

The controversial prison, which has housed terror suspects seized in the Global War on Terror, has long been been criticised for the alleged torture of detainees, force-feeding practices, wrongful imprisonment, and keeping prisoners trapped in what is essentially legal limbo with no charges filed against them.

Here’s the screenshot from the JTF-G website:

