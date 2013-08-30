The Official Trailer For 'Grand Theft Auto V' Looks Straight Out Of A Movie

We’ve seen a few trailers for “Grand Theft Auto V,” highlighting actual gameplay, character teases, and the landscape.

Today, Rockstar has released the “official” trailer for the game giving more depth to the actual game plot.

It plays like a movie trailer we’d see in theatres.

GTA 5 hits stores September 17.

If you’re wondering what the catchy tune is, it’s “Sleepwalking” from The Chain Gang of 1974.

Listen to it in its entirety below.

