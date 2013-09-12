18 Gorgeous 'Grand Theft Auto V' Landscapes To Get You Pumped For The Game

“Grand Theft Auto V” comes to stores next Tuesday.

After seeing many game trailers, we can’t wait to get our hands on Rockstar’s next incarnation of the franchise.

While we’re excited to play as three protagonists, explore the expansive universe, and try out multiplayer online, we want nothing more than to get in a vehicle and take in the view.

Forget the violence, forget the car chases and guns. The visuals look like something out of a postcard.

It’s been five years since “Grand Theft Auto IV” won us over with a fictionalized New York City. While it’s little surprise the graphics look stellar — Rockstar reportedly spent a jaw-dropping $266 million to market and produce the game — GTA V has really nailed it with the landscapes.

This time, players will head to Los Santos, a modern-day version of Los Angeles.

Before the game’s release, let’s bask in the game’s visuals.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.