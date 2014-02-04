Grand Theft Auto V Helps Take-Two Beat Q3 Expectations

In an earnings call on Monday, video game publisher Take-Two Interactive said its profits climbed in the third quarter because of strong sales of Grand Theft Auto V, and new games in the NBA 2K and WWE 2K series.

“Take-Two’s business continued to outperform expectations significantly during the fiscal third quarter,” Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two, said in a statement.

The company’s net revenue in the third quarter increased to $US1.9 billion, as compared with $US415.8 million for the third quarter last year.

According to market research firm NPD, Grand Theft Auto V was the top-selling video game of 2013, selling 32.5 million units since it was released in September 2013.

