'Grand Theft Auto V' Has Broken 7 Guinness World Records

“Grand Theft Auto V” has landed itself in the

Guinness World Records seven times so far.

That’s not surprising considering the game reached $US1 billion dollar in sales in an insane amount of time — three days.

Naturally, most of the records have to do with the game’s sales mark. Keep in mind, in its first 24 hours, the game sold 11.2 million copies.

Here’s the full list of records it has broken:

1. Best-selling action-adventure video game in 24 hours

2. Best-selling video game in 24 hours

3. Fastest entertainment property to gross $US1 billion

4. Fastest video game to gross $US1 billion

5. Highest grossing video game in 24 hours

6. Highest revenue generated by an entertainment product in 24 hours

7. Most viewed trailer for an action-adventure video game

The first trailer released for the game by Rockstar has been viewed more than 37 million times on YouTube.

Previously, the fastest game to reach $US1 billion in sales was “Call of Duty: Black Ops II” in 15 days.

