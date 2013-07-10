The New Gameplay Trailer For 'Grand Theft Auto V' Looks Awesome

We’ve seen a few trailers for “Grand Theft Auto V” and we can’t wait to play.



The artwork in the game looks gorgeous, there’s the ability for multiplayer, and we’ll be able to take to the sea underwater.

Now, Rockstar has released the first official gameplay trailer for the film, showing what we can expect when the game comes out this fall.

In addition to the usual heists, you’ll be able to customise cars, play sports, and people on the street will be more engaging than in previous installments. The new trailer also gives a glimpse of the anticipated multiplayer feature.

“Grand Theft Auto V” hits stores September 17.

