The 'Grand Theft Auto V' Game Map Is Absolutely Enormous

“Grand Theft Auto V” isn’t out until next week, but images from the game are already hitting the web.

Reddit user fakeittilyoumakeit uploaded the game map along with comparison charts showing how large the size of GTA V’s Los Santos is compared to big cities like San Francisco and New York City.

Rockstar told Game Informer the map would be larger than its previous games “Red Dead Redemption,” “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas,” and “Grand Theft Auto IV” combined!

Great. That’s what the map looks like.

Have you spotted two cool landmarks?

Here’s the “Vinewood” sign. GTA’s nod to Hollywood.

And, here’s the airport:

