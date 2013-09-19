'Grand Theft Auto V' Has Its Own Amazing Facebook And Twitter Parodies

“Grand Theft Auto V” came out yesterday, and while storyline mode is great, we’re busy finding a bunch of the cool Easter Eggs in the game.

Rockstar, who developed the game, loves throwing in a bunch of company and product parodies (iFruit stands in for Apple products).

Among them is GTA’s own version of Facebook and Twitter on the game’s fake Internet service.

Both are extremely thorough and detailed parodies.

Life Invader fills in for Facebook.

The description for the site is: “The reason the world never gets anything done any more.”

You can view your friends.

And head to their pages, too.

Instead of “likes,” you “stalk” brands.

Rockstar Games went as far as creating a real companion site for Life Invader.

Bleeter is GTA’s version of Twitter which uses sheep in place of birds.

Here’s the game’s description of the service:

“Information isn’t about imparting knowledge anymore. The Internet changed all that.

Welcome to world of self aggrandizing shorthand. Keep strangers and people you hated in high school up to speed with every mundane detail of your life 24/7. Welcome the the delusion of having an interesting life and friends.

Bleeter is the perfect storm of blogging, social networking and text messaging. We’re demolishing 100,000 years of complex linguistic development 140 characters at a time.”

Tweets are called “Bleets.”

Trending topics sit at the top of the page.

