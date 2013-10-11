21 Awesome Easter Eggs In 'Grand Theft Auto V'

Other than the cool cars you can drive and the ridiculous hijinks you’re able to get into, part of the massive appeal of “Grand Theft Auto V” is hunting down all of the Easter Eggs the game has to offer.
Rockstar’s attention to detail is another one of the reasons we love the franchise.
Until GTA Online is running smoothly, we’ll continue perusing GTA V’s giant map to find all of the hidden goodies the creators have added.
We’ve put together some of the coolest items we’ve found along with those we’ve seen other gamers stumble upon.
Find something awesome? Email me a photo along with a description of what you spotted and where at kacuna[at]businessinsider.com. Pop culture references welcome!
2. It's the first of many alien references in the game. Someone else found a spaceship on top of Mount Chiliad.
7. For any fans of ABC's 'Lost,' the guys at Ready Up Live found the Hatch from the series off the east coast of Los Santos.
9. Up for more paranormal activity? Big foot -- who has popped up in previous installments of the franchise -- can be found during the 'Predator' mission.
10. A hippie named Jesse -- who many are comparing to Jesus -- is waiting to hang out on the Los Santos Del Perro Pier.
11. Head to downtown Los Santos and you can find a mime who will start putting on a show once you approach him.
12. After riding the cable car up to the top of Mount Chiliad, we found this cryptic inscription on a wall.
Obviously, it has to do with the aliens found throughout the game. Looks like in addition to UFOs, we can gain access to a dinosaur(?), and a jetpack (sweet).
You can knock it off the top of the building and send it flying down the mountainside. It's located in the center of the map.
15. Fans of 'No Country for Old Men'? There's a scene laid out in the mountains that's very similar to the movie (no spoilers).
Head a little farther down the mountain and you'll find a few more men and a briefcase. Grab the case and get $US25,000 in easy money.
16. Miss San Andreas from GTA IV? You can head back to the neighbourhood of the former protagonist CJ.
17. There are a few drawings on Mt. Chiliad. One player found a face thinking it's Aaron Paul from 'Breaking Bad.'
Considering character Trevor is essentially a giant nod to 'Breaking Bad,' that's not too difficult to believe. What do you think?
(Source: Dynasty1031)
19. There are a bunch of custom clothes you can buy in the game for your player. Among them is a nod to Ryan Gosling's jacket from 'Drive.'
20. At Sandy Shores, you can find a 'Star Trek' reference 'Beam Me Up' spray painted on a wall of the giant alien skate park.
21. Want to find Halo's Master Chief and Superman in the game? Head over to Lester's house and he has toy replicas of the two -- along with a few others -- sitting on a shelf.
I'd love to see them -- and even find them.
Send a photo my way along with the location in which you found it.
Email me at kacuna (at) businessinsider.com.
