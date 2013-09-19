'Grand Theft Auto V' Breaks Records, Earning More Money In One Day Than 'Fast & Furious 6' Made All Summer

It looks like the hefty price tag of

$266 million + on developing and marketing “Grand Theft Auto V”definitely paid off.

Take-Two Interactive, which owns GTA creator Rockstar Games, announced that the fifth instalment of the game earned more than $US800 million after one day of sales.

$800 MILLION.

Let’s think about how big that number is.

“Iron Man 3,” the largest movie of the summer has earned $805 million overseas since May — and another $US409 million domestically.

“Fast & Furious 6” grossed $US788 million worldwide, helping Universal earn $2 billion for the first time ever overseas.

It took last year’s “Call of Duty: Black Ops II” (CoD BO2) 15 days to earn $US1 billion.

At this rate, GTA V should surpass this number by the end of the week.

According to Take-Two, more than 8,300 stores opened at midnight to sell the game.

The game has already beaten CoD BO 2 to become the fastest selling video game in the UK with 1.57 million copies sold (£65m). That’s the equivalent to roughly $US104 million.

Sold for both the Xbox 360 and PS3 platforms, a copy of the game sells for $US59.99 (plus tax).

Collector’s editions for the game cost $US79.99 and tax. An exclusive GameStop edition sells for $US150.

Given those two prices, anywhere from 10-12 million copies have been sold.

