12 Crazy Things People Have Done In 'Grand Theft Auto V'

Grand Theft Auto V” has been out for a week and has already
sold more than $US1 billion in games.
We’re having a tough time getting through the main storyline of the game because there are so many distractions to keep us preoccupied.
Racing super fast cars. Visiting the Playboy mansion. Kicking mountain lions. Distractions!
Saying it’s loads of fun and that there are a lot of wild things to do is an understatement.
In an effort to express the insane amount of variety to be found in GTA V, we’ve compiled some of the craziest things we’ve done so far and some ridiculous adventures and actions we’ve seen others accomplish.
*GTA V has 50 stunt jumps around the game. This was one of them.
'Walked out the hospital as Trevor, got ran over by a car trying to escape the police. The cop car then rammed that car off the road into a tree in which it exploded in flames. The criminal then got out of the burning car, ON FIRE, and proceeded to shoot at the police. I didn't get out of the way fast enough and the criminal ran into me and set me on fire as well. All in 30 seconds, amazing.'
(Source: IGN)
Maybe we should have tried this instead: 'Gona (sic) get a fast car, drive up to Mount Chilliad, and drive off the top and play Tom Petty's song 'Free Fallin.''
*There's a mission that allows you to do this. The game has its own parody version of Facebook called LifeInvader.
Rob a liquor store and hightail it from the cops -- because when do you get the chance to do that in real life?
