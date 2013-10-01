12 Crazy Things People Have Done In 'Grand Theft Auto V'

“

Grand Theft Auto V” has been out for a week and has already

sold more than $US1 billion in games.

We’re having a tough time getting through the main storyline of the game because there are so many distractions to keep us preoccupied.

Racing super fast cars. Visiting the Playboy mansion. Kicking mountain lions. Distractions!

Saying it’s loads of fun and that there are a lot of wild things to do is an understatement.

In an effort to express the insane amount of variety to be found in GTA V, we’ve compiled some of the craziest things we’ve done so far and some ridiculous adventures and actions we’ve seen others accomplish.

