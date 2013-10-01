12 Crazy Things People Have Done In 'Grand Theft Auto V'

Kirsten Acuna
Gta vRockstar / GTA V


Grand Theft Auto V” has been out for a week and has already
sold more than $US1 billion in games.

We’re having a tough time getting through the main storyline of the game because there are so many distractions to keep us preoccupied.

Racing super fast cars. Visiting the Playboy mansion. Kicking mountain lions. Distractions!

Saying it’s loads of fun and that there are a lot of wild things to do is an understatement.

In an effort to express the insane amount of variety to be found in GTA V, we’ve compiled some of the craziest things we’ve done so far and some ridiculous adventures and actions we’ve seen others accomplish.

So if you have something ridiculous you’ve done while playing the game, email me at
kacuna[at]businessinsider.com. Send me an image — or link to a video — along with a sentence or two describing what you did and what makes it so crazy.

Someone stole a tank …

… destroyed an airport …

… and took down two police helicopters.

Another player hijacked a jet plane ...

(Source: Twitch / EatMyDiction1)

... only to get blown up by a missile.

(Source: Twitch / EatMyDiction1)

Getting to the blimp is the easy part. Getting off? Not so much.

After a few fails, we made a stunt jump from street level onto a highway.

*GTA V has 50 stunt jumps around the game. This was one of them.

I kicked a mountain lion (turns out you can't pet them) and was quickly mauled.

Others had it worse. They were eaten by sharks.

You can watch it here.

How does something like this even happen?

'Walked out the hospital as Trevor, got ran over by a car trying to escape the police. The cop car then rammed that car off the road into a tree in which it exploded in flames. The criminal then got out of the burning car, ON FIRE, and proceeded to shoot at the police. I didn't get out of the way fast enough and the criminal ran into me and set me on fire as well. All in 30 seconds, amazing.'

(Source: IGN)

Danger? Nah. I took a dive off this cliff.

... on one of these dirt bikes.

Let's just say, it didn't end so well.

Maybe we should have tried this instead: 'Gona (sic) get a fast car, drive up to Mount Chilliad, and drive off the top and play Tom Petty's song 'Free Fallin.''

Everyone gets to blow up a Mark Zuckerberg doppelganger.

*There's a mission that allows you to do this. The game has its own parody version of Facebook called LifeInvader.

Rob a liquor store and hightail it from the cops -- because when do you get the chance to do that in real life?

This guy wins it all.

It's pretty hard to get five stars, let alone hold onto it for more than 20 minutes.

Have something ridiculous you've done while playing GTA V? Share it with us!

Send me an image -- or link to a video -- along with a sentence or two describing what you did and what makes it so crazy.

Email me at kacuna (at) businessinsider.com

GTA helped change the face of gaming.

Check out other games that helped revolutionise the industry >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.