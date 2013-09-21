'Grand Theft Auto V' Becomes The Fastest Video Game To Make $US1 Billion

“Grand Theft Auto V” has officially passed $US1 billion in sales.

After making a record-breaking $US800 million in one day, owner Take-Two Interactive announces the Rockstar Game surpassed the milestone after being out for less than three days.

“Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon and Rockstar Games continues to redefine what can be achieved in interactive entertainment,” said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two, in the press release. “We are incredibly proud of the extraordinary critical and commercial response to Grand Theft Auto V.”

In 2012, it took “Call of Duty: Black Ops II” 15 days to reach $US1 billion in sales.

James Cameron’s “Avatar” (2009) was the fastest a movie to make that amount in 17 days, according to Deadline. It took “The Avengers” 19 days to hit that mark last year.

