GTA IV: Big Sales. Take-Two Shares: Small Bump (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive’s GTA IV was only on sale for five days during the April reporting period, but that’s all it needed to take home bragging rights for the month. Take-Two (TTWO) sold 2.85 million units in North America according to NPD Group, which tracks game sales.



The stats that really matters: Performance of TTWO shares. They’re up 4% since April 29, the day the game went on sale, and are now trading at $27.33. So either Wall Street thinks that GTA really has proven that Take-Two is worth (slightly) more than it thought, or it thinks that Electronic Arts (ERTS) will raise its $25.74 bid for TTWO, or both. EA’s tender offer expires today, and we should have more news shortly, presumably by the end of the weekend at the latest.

