Midnight Madness: GTA IV Lures Young Men And Their Money (TTWO)

What’s the best way to pry gamers away from their consoles? Release the biggest game of the year at midnight.

The stakes are high for Grand Theft Auto IV — Take-Two (TTWO) wants the game to do amazingly well to save the company from a hostile takeover by Electronic Arts (ERTS). If the early reviews are any indication, the game actually might have a chance to exceed its lofty expectations.

But really it comes down to the people (ok, guys) who lined up at a San Jose GameStop (GME), and stores across the country last night to pick up a $60 copy.

Based on a very informal poll (we asked people to raise their hands), Microsoft’s $50 million gambit to get exclusive extra content for the game may have paid off. About two-thirds of the people we talked to were picking up the game for the Xbox 360 (MSFT) instead of Sony’s PS3 (SNE).

Gabriel Reifkind, a 19-year-old San Jose State Student, was first in line and said he put down his pre-order last summer. He’s got class at 1:30 p.m. today, so that leaves plenty of time to play. And even when finals start in a few weeks, Gabe will be able to pry himself away.

“I have pretty good control sometimes.”

Mike, a 20-year-old student from San Jose (who asked that we not publish his last name), doesn’t have the same self control.

“I’m going to play it all night. I got school tomorrow at 9, I don’t give a f**k.”

Mike Levy, a 28-year-old senior review analyst for Comerica Bank, has already put his wife on notice. He’s not to be bothered for the next two weeks.

“She thinks I’m an idiot for being here tonight.”

She’s also not a huge fan of the game, probably because Mike says things like this:

“Hey honey, I’m getting ridden by hooker in my car!”

