GTA IV Hacked! But The Hackers Are Good At Heart (TTWO)

Less than a week before it’s scheduled to go on sale, pirated versions of Grand Theft Auto IV (TTWO) have made their way to the Web, Kotaku reports.



This one will only work for Xbox 360 (MSFT) owners in Europe, Asia and Australia, but a U.S. version should be up within 24 hours. Own PS3 (SNE)? Then you may actually have to buy a copy of the game on Tuesday.

Which is supposedly what iCON, the hacking group claiming credit for the pirated files want you to do, to, anyway. While offering a free copy of the game to whoever wants it, the hackers also urge people to buy the game as well, because “[Rockstar- the Take-Two unit which creates the game]] deserves it.”

Yet another reason why the video game business may be in better shape than the music or movie industry: When’s the last time you saw hackers urging their colleagues to support Sony-BMG or Paramount?

