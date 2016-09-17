No 'Grand Theft Auto' game has ever looked this good

Even though blockbuster game “Grand Theft Auto V” is three years old, some players are making it look better than ever.
Just look at this madness:
How’s this possible? Simple! Take the PC version of the game and apply a single modification. Check it:
Once the modification is applied, the entire game looks dramatically prettier. Everything from the jet below....
That's because the modification, called 'NaturalMotion,' changes the lighting systems, the effects systems, and much more.
But we're especially partial to this mix of a gorgeous sunset with a shockingly realistic-looking lake. A nice place to relax between car-jackings!
