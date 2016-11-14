'Grand Theft Auto' has never looked this good

Ben Gilbert

Even though blockbuster game “Grand Theft Auto V” is three years old, some players are making it look better than ever.

Just look at this madness:

Grand Theft Auto V (mod)Rockstar Games / Imgur

How’s this possible? Simple! Take the PC version of the game and apply a single modification. Check it:

Once the modification is applied, the entire game looks dramatically prettier. Everything from the jet below....

Rockstar Games / Imgur

To this sun-drenched vista:

Rockstar Games / Imgur

To this overhead shot of Los Santos at night. The city is alive with activity!

Rockstar Games / Imgur

That's because the modification, called 'NaturalVision,' changes the lighting systems, the effects systems, and much more.

Rockstar Games / Imgur

It's a ridiculously major overhaul, and one that's especially impactful on how pretty the game is.

Rockstar Games / Imgur

Even simple stuff like wet roads after rain storms are represented more realistically than ever:

Rockstar Games / Imgur

But we're especially partial to this mix of a gorgeous sunset with a shockingly realistic-looking lake. A nice place to relax between car-jackings!

Rockstar Games / Imgur

Check out the full extent of the changes to 'Grand Theft Auto V' in this video below:

