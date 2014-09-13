You'll Finally Be Able To Play 'Grand Theft Auto V' On A Computer Next Year

Rockstar ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ is coming to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

If you’ve been waiting to play “Grand Theft Auto V” on the PC, the wait is (almost) finally over.

Rockstar Games announced release dates for “GTA V” on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC Friday morning.

The game will come to the next-gen consoles November 18, 2014 and will be available on PC January 27, 2015.

“Grand Theft Auto V” broke records upon its release last year becoming the highest-grossing video game in its first day of release with $800 million in sales.

The game broke $US1 billion in sales in three days time and has broken seven world records, including highest-grossing video game in 24 hours.

According to Rockstar, the remastered release of “Grand Theft Auto V” will include, but won’t be limited to, the following additions:

– a higher game resolution

– new weapons, vehicles and activities – additional wildlife – denser traffic – new foliage system – enhanced damage and weather effects – more radio selections, with an added 100 new songs and DJ mixes

Any one who preorders the game will receive $US1 million virtual cash inside the game to spend in “GTA V” and “GTA V Online.”

You can read the full release here.

Rockstar also released a new trailer for the remastered edition. Check it out below.

