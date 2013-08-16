Here Is The 'Grand Theft Auto' Online Multiplayer Gameplay Trailer You've Been Waiting For

Rockstar revealed it’s highly-anticipated online multiplayer gameplay trailer for “Grand Theft Auto Online,” a component of its highly-anticipated GTA 5 game.

We’ve seen a sneak peek of the multiplayer in a previous gameplay trailer, but now we have an extended 3 minute look at what to expect.

The most interesting bits from the trailer is learning Rockstar will constantly be adding more new content to the gaming experience online, and will allow gamers to design races and matches with a content creator.

“GTA 5” hits stores September 17 while GTA Online launches October 1. According to Joystiq, Rockstar considers GTA Online to be a separate component from GTA 5.

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.