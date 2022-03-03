Every cheat code in GTA 5 and how to activate them

You can activate cheats in GTA 5 to gain invincibility, powerful new weapons, and more.

To activate cheats in GTA 5, you can use your in-game cellphone, the command console, or quickly press controller buttons.

Every version of GTA 5 has the same cheats, no matter what console you own.

Grand Theft Auto has been around for a long time. Case in point, every GTA game still has cheat codes, a feature which has gone almost extinct in the last decade.

Cheat codes can make your GTA playthrough a cakewalk, or the hardest challenge you’ve ever faced. Do you struggle with weaving between cars while speeding through Los Santos? Now try it when gravity disappears, and your character is permanently drunk.

GTA 5 has dozens of cheat codes, and there are three ways to activate most of them, depending on how you play the game.

How to activate cheat codes in GTA 5

There are three distinct ways to activate cheat codes in Grand Theft Auto 5, and which one you use might depend on what system you play on.

First, you can activate cheats in every version of the game using your in-game cellphone. Open the cell phone by pressing Up on your controller’s D-pad, or the Up Arrow key on your keyboard. Then select Contacts and open the dialpad. You’ll type in all the cheat codes here.

If you’re playing on PC, you can also use the command console. Press the tilde key (~) on your keyboard to open the console, and type in your cheats.

And if you’re playing on Xbox or PlayStation, every cheat can be activated by quickly pressing the right buttons on your controller in the right order.

Quick tip: Most controller cheats include directional inputs. You’ll enter these using the D-pad, not the joysticks. The D-pad is the section with four directional buttons. Sony; William Antonelli/Insider

Every GTA 5 cheat code

There are over two dozen unique cheat codes in Grand Theft Auto 5, and they can do anything from giving you new items to changing the laws of physics. They’ll last until you die, or until their time limit runs out.

Just note that you can’t use cheats while in a mission, or while playing GTA Online. And on PlayStation or Xbox, using cheats will lock you out of earning achievements.

Become invincible

This cheat code will make you completely invincible for five minutes. You can get shot, blown up, thrown out of planes — nothing will leave a scratch. But once those five minutes are up, you’ll be back to normal. And it won’t save you from getting arrested.

On your cell phone, enter: 19997246545537

In the command console, enter: PAINKILLER

On a PlayStation, enter: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

On an Xbox, enter: Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y

Gain maximum health and armor

If you want more of a challenge, you can boost your health and armor instead. This won’t keep you alive forever, but it’s great for taking on lots of enemies at once.

Cell phone: 1999887853

Command console: TURTLE

PlayStation: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

Xbox: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB

Unlock a full set of weapons with full ammo

If you’re low on firepower, check this cheat out. It’ll fill every slot of your inventory with weapons, and they’ll all have full ammunition.

Cell phone: 1999866587

Command console: TOOLUP

PlayStation: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Xbox: Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

You’ll earn every basic weapon in the game. Rockstar Games

Instantly fill your special ability

All three of GTA 5’s main characters have a special ability. Franklin’s Driving Focus slows down time when driving, Michael’s Area Kill slows down time when shooting, and Trevor’s Red Mist decreases the damage you take and boosts the damage you deal.

Each of these abilities has a meter that you need to fill to use it. But with this cheat, you can immediately fill the meter at no cost.

Cell phone: 19997693787

Command console: POWERUP

PlayStation: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X

Xbox: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A

Raise or lower your wanted level

Want the cops to come to you, instead of the other way around? Or maybe you just want the police to stop following you across Los Santos? Either way, you can use cheats to control your wanted level.

Every time you enter the code, it’ll raise or lower your wanted level by one star.

To raise your wanted level:

Cell phone: 199938448483

Command console: FUGITIVE

PlayStation: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

And to lower your wanted level:

Cell phone: 199952993787

Command console: LAWYERUP

PlayStation: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Enter ‘Bullet Time’ when aiming

If you’re having trouble lining up sniper shots, use the Bullet Time cheat to slow down time when you’re aiming. There are three levels of slowdown that you can cycle through by repeatedly activating the cheat.

Cell phone: 19993323393

Command console: DEADEYE

PlayStation: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

Xbox: X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A

Permanent slow-mo

The Bullet Time cheat only works when you’re aiming a gun. But if you want the world to slow down forever, you can use this cheat. And just like Bullet Time, there are three levels of slow-mo that you can cycle through.

Cell phone: 1999756966

Command console: SLOWMO

PlayStation: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1

Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB

Load your weapons with explosive ammo

There are cheats to unlock flaming bullets, explosive bullets, and explosive punches. As you might expect, these are great for causing havoc across Los Santos. Explosive bullets in particular can take down nearly any vehicle in one or two shots.

To unlock flaming bullets:

Cell phone: 19994623634279

Command console: INCENDIARY

PlayStation: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1

Xbox: LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB

To unlock explosive bullets:

Cell phone: 1999444439

Command console: HIGHEX

PlayStation: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1

Xbox: Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB

Explosive bullets will destroy most cars in an instant. Rockstar Games

To unlock explosive punches:

Cell phone: 199946842637

Command console: HOTHANDS

PlayStation: Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2

Xbox: Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

Run and swim at superhuman speed

You don’t need a vehicle to zoom around Grand Theft Auto’s map. With cheats, you can run and swim twice as fast as normal.

To run faster:

Cell phone: 19992288463

Command console: CATCHME

PlayStation: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square

Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X

To swim faster:

Cell phone: 199946844557

Command console: GOTGILLS

PlayStation: Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right

Xbox: Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right

Jump super high

The Super Jump cheat lets you jump about two stories into the air, and you can hold the Jump button down to go even higher. You won’t take fall damage when you land, either.

Cell phone: 19994678648

Command console: HOPTOIT

PlayStation: Left, Left, Triangle, Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, R1, R2

Xbox: Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT

Fall from the sky

This cheat will drop you out of the sky, as if you’d just jumped out of an airplane. You’ll start falling fast, so be prepared.

Quick tip: You can’t activate this cheat if you have Super Jump enabled.



Cell phone: 19997593255

Command console: SKYFALL

PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right

Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right

You can control where you land, but it’ll almost certainly kill you. Rockstar Games

Spawn a parachute

If you’re planning on using the Skyfall cheat, you’ll either need invincibility or a parachute to survive. Use the cheat we listed above if you want invincibility, but if you just want a parachute, use this.

Cell phone: 19997593483

Command console: SKYDIVE

PlayStation: Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1

Xbox: Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB

Float in low gravity

This cheat will send Los Santos to the moon, reducing the gravity for you, along with every car and NPC in the game. The effect is pretty subtle, and you might not notice a difference at first — until your car hits a ramp and you go floating off into space.

Cell phone: 19993562837

Command console: FLOATER

PlayStation: Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left

Xbox: Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left

Control the weather

The weather in Los Santos can change pretty quickly. But if a sudden rainstorm is ruining your fun, you can end it in seconds.

This cheat will cycle through the weather patterns, going from clear, to cloudy, to smoggy, to overcast, to rainy, to a thunderstorm, to a light drizzle, to snowy, to extra sunny. Every time you activate the cheat, it’ll switch to the next weather state in the list.

Cell phone: 19996253487246

Command console: MAKEITRAIN

PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Xbox: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

Make cars slide around

If you think you’ve mastered driving in GTA 5, try enabling this cheat. It’ll make any car you drive slip and slide around as if you’re driving on ice.

Cell phone: 19997669329

Command console: SNOWDAY

PlayStation: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Xbox: Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB

Get drunk

You can get your character drunk naturally in GTA 5 by going to the bar. But if you don’t want to spend the money, you can use a cheat to instantly achieve drunkenness.

Cell phone: 1999547861

Command console: LIQUOR

PlayStation: Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left

Xbox: Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left,

Cause a random explosion

Probably the most useless cheat in the game, the “Black Cellphone” code will spark an explosion in the air somewhere nearby. You can’t choose where the explosion occurs, and it’s not that big, so there’s not much you can do with this.

Unlike other cheats, you can only activate this one using the phone.

Cell phone: 19993673767

Activate director mode

Although director mode is available in every version of GTA 5, only the PC version has cheat codes for it. If you’re playing on a PlayStation or Xbox, enter it by calling the “Acting Up” contact in your cell phone instead.

Cell phone: 199957825368

Command console: JRTALENT

Spawn new cars, boats, and planes

There are few things in GTA 5 more annoying than sprinting down the street, desperately trying to steal someone’s car, only for them to drive away at the last second.

Instead of scrounging for whatever car is nearby, use cheats to spawn your own vehicles.

To spawn a Comet Sports Car:

Cell phone: 199926638

Command console: COMET

PlayStation: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Xbox: RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

A Rapid GT Sports Car:

Cell phone: 19997274348

Command console: RAPIDGT

PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2

Xbox: RT, RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT

A limousine:

Cell phone: 199984639663

Command console: VINEWOOD

PlayStation: R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Xbox: RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

A limousine will let you ride around Los Santos in style. Rockstar Games

A garbage truck:

Cell phone: 19998727433

Command console: TRASHED

PlayStation: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Xbox: B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

A golf cart:

Cell phone: 19994653461

Command console: HOLEIN1

PlayStation: Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Xbox: B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

A dirt bike:

Cell phone: 19996337623

Command console: OFFROAD

PlayStation: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Xbox: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

A motorbike:

Cell phone: 1999762538

Command console: ROCKET

PlayStation: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1

Xbox: RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB

A BMX bike:

Cell phone: 1999226348

Command console: BANDIT

PlayStation: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2

Xbox: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, RT

A stunt plane:

Cell phone: 1999227678676

Command console: BARNSTORM

PlayStation: Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle

Xbox: B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y

A military attack helicopter:

Cell phone: 19992899633

Command console: BUZZOFF

PlayStation: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Xbox: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Helicopters are fast, but fragile. Rockstar Games

A crop duster:

Cell phone: 199935977729

Command console: FLYSPRAY

PlayStation: Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1

Xbox: Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

Finally, there are three vehicles that you’ll need to unlock in-game first before you can spawn them with cheats. You can only enter the cheats using your phone or the command console.

The Dodo Seaplane:

You’ll need to complete the Sea Plane sidequest to unlock this.

Cell phone: 19993984628

Command console: EXTINCT

The Kraken Submarine:

Complete the Wildlife Photography Challenge sidequest to unlock this one.

Cell phone: 19992822537

Command console: BUBBLES

The Duke O’Death car:

To spawn this muscle car, complete the Duel sidequest.

Cell phone: 199933284227

Command console: DEATHCAR