Someone made an impressive 'Breaking Bad' tribute in 'GTA 5'

Although it’s been almost two whole years since “Breaking Bad” ended it’s acclaimed run on AMC, the series is still fresh in the mind of fans of another two-year old pop culture phenomenon: “Grand Theft Auto V.”

With the help of some video editing tools recently released alongside the long-awaited PC version of the game, YouTube user LioN KoLLa — real name Sachitha Harshana, who according to his Twitter bio, runs “the most-viewed YouTube channel in Sri Lanka” — painstakingly recreated a number of highlights from all five seasons of “Breaking Bad.”

Like this explosion from season 1, episode 4 where Walter White blows up a guy’s car.

Like this explosion from season 1, episode 6, “Crazy Handful of Nothin’“:

That’s really “Breaking Bad” in a nutshell: come for the sky-blue meth, stay for the explosions. Check out the full tribute below — mild spoiler warning for those who haven’t seen the entire series yet; a few scenes from the final episode are recreated here.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.